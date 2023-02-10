Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $255.70 million and $22.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00082743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023442 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 564,470,944 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

