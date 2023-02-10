Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $305.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,219. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $349.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average is $287.47. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

