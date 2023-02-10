Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

