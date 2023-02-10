Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.17 billion. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $362.86.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

