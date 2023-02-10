Moelis & Company (MC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

