Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $6,640,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.
NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day moving average of $162.16. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
