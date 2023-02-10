Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $6,640,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day moving average of $162.16. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

