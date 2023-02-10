Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.57 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 515,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,386. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

