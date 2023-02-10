Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 348.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $147,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

