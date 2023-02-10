Mizuho Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $42.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.