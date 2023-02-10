Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,028 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $223,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,332. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.