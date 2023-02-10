Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 86,284 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,284 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.38% of American Tower worth $381,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.07. The company had a trading volume of 588,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.