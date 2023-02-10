Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 582,296 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582,296 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $236,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 502,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,977. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.