Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,130,000 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,130,000 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $281,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

