Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 214,624 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $131,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 152.2% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 61,923 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 831,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. 168,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

