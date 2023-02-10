Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 146,636 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $174,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,947. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

