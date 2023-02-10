Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.05% of Targa Resources worth $143,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Targa Resources by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 768,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 687,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. 364,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,639. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

