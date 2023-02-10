Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $114,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $131,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,216. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.