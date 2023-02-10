Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $159.02 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $159,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 250.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.65. 2,293,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,678. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.