Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,484 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.41% of Trade Desk worth $120,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 1,554,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,134. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

