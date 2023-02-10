Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.49% of CBRE Group worth $103,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 539,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,065. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

