Mirror Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $9.32 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

