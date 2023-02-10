Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.13. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 44,265 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NERV shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

