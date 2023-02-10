Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.13. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 44,265 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NERV shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.