Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270.99 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Mina has a market cap of $710.68 million and approximately $270.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00433415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,237.20 or 0.28710187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00451376 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 834,352,582 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 833,775,195.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.73243658 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $131,593,932.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

