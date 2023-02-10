Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

