Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $43.55-43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $20.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,534.64. 133,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,495.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,349.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

