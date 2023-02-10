Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $41.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,492.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,496.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,351.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $11,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

