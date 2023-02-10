Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.29

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.29 and traded as low as $51.47. Metro shares last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

MTRAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

