Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €5.00 ($5.38) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.49) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Metro Stock Performance

ETR:B4B3 remained flat at €8.35 ($8.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million and a PE ratio of -26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($12.47).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

