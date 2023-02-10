MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $8.91 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $150.60 million and $8.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $34.00 or 0.00155364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00222192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002936 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.7239399 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,622,712.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

