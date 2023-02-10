Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.42.

MEOH opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $1,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $7,233,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Methanex by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

