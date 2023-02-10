Metahero (HERO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Metahero has a market cap of $27.04 million and $1.66 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

