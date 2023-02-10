Metadium Price Tops $0.0324 (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $54.67 million and $7.69 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00432251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.57 or 0.28633066 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00448187 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.