Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $12.05. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 102,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,119,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,323,073.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,263,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,374.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,073.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 150,739 shares of company stock worth $1,770,055. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

