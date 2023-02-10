Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $12.05. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 102,925 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.
Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
See Also
