MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 522.4% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth about $811,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 12,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.71.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.