MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0177

MELD (MELD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.07 or 0.28828841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00444741 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,585,447,292 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01709474 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,499,423.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.