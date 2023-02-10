Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.