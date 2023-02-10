Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $83.56. 463,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.