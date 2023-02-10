Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medicure Stock Performance

Shares of MCUJF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

