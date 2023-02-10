Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

