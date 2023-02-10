Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.