MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

