MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

