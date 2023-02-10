McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $73.42 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

