M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of M&C Saatchi to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 247 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 1.4 %

LON SAA opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.40. The company has a market capitalization of £223.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 127.20 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 227 ($2.73).

Insider Buying and Selling

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($84,144.73).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

