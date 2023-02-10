MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 40,408 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 301.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,311,000 after buying an additional 528,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 521,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,540,000 after acquiring an additional 495,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 841,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,911. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.75, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

