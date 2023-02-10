Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

