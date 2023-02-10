Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 4%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.40. Approximately 105,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 954,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.