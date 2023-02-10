Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 4%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.40. Approximately 105,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 954,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

