MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.63 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.04-$1.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $575.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.80.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 69.85% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

