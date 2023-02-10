MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $33.07 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $588.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 69.85% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

