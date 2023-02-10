MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of MCFT opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $588.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 69.85%. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

